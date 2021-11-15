Clary receives DAISY Award

Meg Davis, RN, BSN, Chief Nursing Office, presenting the DAISY Award to Hayley Clary. Courtesy of NCMH Pictured, L-R: Pat Pinkard, LPN; Joni Chapman, RN; Hayley Clary, RN; and Dr. Franco Godoy. Courtesy of NCMH Hayley Clary with New Beginning’s staff, hospital staff and leadership. Courtesy of NCMH

NEWBERRY — Hayley Clary, RN, was recently named the third quarter DAISY Award recipient at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital, she is the clinical coordinator at New Beginning’s.

The nomination came from Jessica Piersol, RN, who is over Newberry County Memorial Hospital’s Infection Control.

“I want to nominate Hayley Clary, RN. Haley is always willing to help out in any way possible. More times than not, she is stepping out her “norm” and willing to learn and go the extra mile to help her NCMH team and all patients that enter our doors. She does it all with a smile and never complaining. She volunteers to help out when it is busy in and out of her own department. She is a true leader and has a great work ethic. I am proud to have her on our team and she deserves to know just how amazing she really is,” said Piersol in her nomination letter.

This is the second time Clary has received the DAISY award, the first being in 2018. Upon receiving the award, Clary was quick to recognize her staff, stating it is all of us working together to care for our patients.

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization, they deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way. Please say thank you by sharing your story of how a nurse made a difference you will never forget.

Forms are on the Newberry Hospital website: www.NewberryHospital.org.

