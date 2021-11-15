Komatsu donates car seats & more to NCMH

NEWBERRY — On November 4, the Health and Wellness Committee from Komatsu, delivered four car seats, each filled with numerous items for newborns to Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

The committee also donated five baskets for breast cancer patients and two breast cancer awareness wreaths.

Lisa Williams, RN and Meg Davis, RN, BSN, chief nursing officer-NCMH, accepted the gifts on behalf of Newberry Hospital. The New Beginning’s and Oncology/Infusion staff are excited and touched by the thoughtfulness and generosity of Komatsu and their staff.

“This will mean so much to our patients who receive these beautiful gifts. Just one more thing that makes Newberry such a special place. It is all about community and we are truly appreciative of the support Newberry Hospital receives from organizations such as Komatsu.” said Brenda Williams, director of the foundation/marketing for NCMH.