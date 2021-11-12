Newberry College unveils Newberry Edge

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has unveiled Newberry Edge, the college’s new Quality Enhancement Plan, designed to pave students’ clear pathways to graduation.

Officially launching in fall 2022, the comprehensive plan seeks to enhance student learning and target specific areas for student success, focusing mainly on academic advising.

“Surveys were sent to students, faculty, staff, the Board of Trustees, alumni and community partners to see where they believed Newberry College has the greatest potential for improvement,” said Carrie Caudill, PhD., associate professor of psychology and chair of the committee. “With the insightful help of the college community, we have identified academic advising as a key area.”

Advising is a process through which students work with faculty and staff advisors to find courses, internships and other academic opportunities that lead to graduation and further career success.

“It’s not just about picking out classes. It’s about the personal attention for holistic development and strategically creating a purposeful path that will take students where they want to go in life,” said Caudill.

The plan includes guiding students’ educational goals, preparing for careers, exploring purpose, improving student satisfaction with the advising process, and bolstering student retention and persistence.

“This Quality Enhancement Plan is the product of years of research and dedication, so that we can be more effective at helping students reach their goals,” said Sid Parrish, Ph.D. vice president for academic affairs. “We would like to thank the QEP committee and everyone who has brought us to this point, and we look forward to implementing this plan over the coming years.”

