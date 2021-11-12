NEWBERRY — Coming off a 1-4 season last year, the Newberry Middle School Tigers football team finished the season 7-0 and won the 2021 Palmetto Athletic Conference Championship. The dominating Tigers scored 272 points (38.8 ppg) and only allowed 24 (3.4 ppg).

“Last year we played a tough schedule,” fifth year Head Coach Dylan Skinner said. “This year we were able to get to the kids earlier. We got them in the weight room in July and worked outside. We had a lot of seventh-graders who played last year, and with the extra time, we were ready for week one.”

Following a week one 36-0 win over Chapin, the Tigers were hit with a two-week quarantine due to COVID.

“The win over Chapin was awesome,” Skinner said. “We were excited and feeling really good. You could see the look of disappointment on the kids’ faces when we met and told them they had to work from home. We told them we could only control what we could control.”

Once back on the field, the Tigers continued their dominance. With an offensive line that averaged over 250 lbs. and reserve linemen just as large, the Tiger’s ran and passed their way to the title.

According to Skinner, the offensive line is everything.

“Our plan was to run the ball to set up the play-action pass. If the linemen can’t protect the quarterback or block for the running back you can’t succeed,” said Skinner.

Offensively, the Tigers were led by quarterback Kenton Caldwell, who completed 34 of 51 passes for 688 yards and 14 touchdowns. Caldwell’s primary targets were Jamere Crooks (16 receptions for 286 yards and five touchdowns, one punt return for a touchdown and one kickoff return for a touchdown), Jamel Howse (nine receptions for 240 yards and five touchdowns), and BJ Jones (three receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns). Leading rushers for the Tigers were Jones (45 carries for 432 yards and eight touchdowns while only playing in five games), Caldwell (30 carries for 243 yards and three touchdowns), and Cash Brown (22 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns).

Dominating the defense was Nahmere Peace (21 total tackles, 9.5 for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery), Omarion Wicker (17 tackles and one interception), Jamel House (13 total tackles, six tackles for loss, interception), Isaiah Brown (13 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery), Jordan Holiday (15.5 tackles and one interception), Jamere Crooks (15 tackles and three interceptions), and Jermaine Brown (12 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss).

Prior to the year, the Tigers had not beaten Chapin, Brookland Cayce or Dutch Fork.

“After the Chapin game we (coaches) knew we had a special team,” Skinner said. “The sky is the limit for this group of eighth-graders. If they do what they are supposed to do and get in the weight room they can do anything they want.”

Asked what he was most proud of about this team Skinner said it was when parents, coaches from other teams and others would tell him how polite the team was and were acting the right way.

In the championship game against Dutch Fork, the crowd in the Newberry stands was the largest all year.

“We told the kids before the game it was going to be a big crowd. We told them a little success will bring support from the community,” Skinner said. “This game was important for the community to have something to come together for.”