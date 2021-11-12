MCHS cross country heads to State

Jon Lawson Cope, Jacob Lindler and Adam Meetze take off. Cameron Wicker participating in the State Qualifier race.

PROSPERITY — On Friday, November 5, both the Mid-Carolina cross country girls’ and boys’ attacked the rolling hills of the P.D. Johnson Farm “The Farm” to earn spots in the AAA State Championship Meet.

The MCHS girls placed fifth in their race with an average time of 22:40. Cameron Wicker (20th – 21:40) and Caroline Matney (24th – 21:58) finished in the top-25. The girls finished: Claire Hawkins (23:03), Meredith Koon (23:15), Anna Grace Morris (23:25, personal record), Madison Ringer (23:51) and Torri Bates (24:28).

The boys demonstrated pure determination and finished 8th place in their race with an average time of 19:20. Jon Lawson Cope (8th – 17:47) and Jacob Lindler (19th – 18:11) placed in the top-20. The boys finished: Dexter Stinson (19:41, personal record), Adam Meetze (20:28), Frank Elsenheimer (20:35), Triston Alford (21:43), and Conner Amick (22:02, personal record).

AAA State Championship is Thursday, November 11, at Sandhills Research Center at Clemson. The girls race is 11:30, boys is 12:00, and the awards will be held at 12:30 p.m.