Classroom dedicated for Nancy Lou Anderson-Glasgow

Peggy Winder, Ph.D. and Tracy Power, Ph.D. unveiled the plaque dedicating room 127 in Newberry College’s Center for Teacher Education as the Nancy Lou Anderson Glasgow Classroom.

NEBWERRY — The ninth annual Dufford Diversity Week (Oct. 25-Nov. 1) at Newberry College was highlighted by a room dedication in the Center for Teacher Education (CTE) on Friday, October 29.

Room 127 will now be known as the Nancy Lou Anderson-Glasgow Classroom.

Anderson-Glasgow was the first African American student to enroll at Newberry College in the fall of 1966 and the first to graduate with the class of 1970.

Lemont Glasgow delivered an introductory speech for his mother.

“Before I deliver the introduction I just want to say thank you to the Dufford Diversity committee for doing this. This is something that is long overdue that I have dreamed about.” said Glasgow. “I think me and Peggy (Winder) spoke about it years ago, and it is finally coming to fruition. I am truly glad that she is able to see it. Too often times a lot these honors are bestowed on individuals after they are gone. As we say in the church it’s good to give flowers while you are still alive.”

Following graduation from Newberry College, Anderson-Glasgow had a career as a teacher at various locations, including many years at Speers Street Elementary, now the Center for Teacher Education, according to Glasgow. He also mentioned that her goal was always to make sure that children were educated, and education was available. Anderson-Glasgow has also been active in community organizations, including the NAACP.

While holding back tears of gratitude, Anderson-Glasgow expressed her appreciation to Newberry College and the Dufford Committee.

“I want to say thank you all so much. I am really and truly happy,” Anderson-Glasgow said. “To have this classroom named after me, and what is so fantastic is that I taught in this school. So it is full circle.”

“To Dr. Dufford, I want to say I was born in 1948 and he graduated from Newberry College in 1949. Who knew?”

The dedication was attended by multiple staff, faculty, students and community members who were able to share their appreciation of the path that Anderson-Glasgow helped clear for them.

In her remarks, Peggy Winder, Ph.D., director of diversity education and professor of physical education at Newberry College said, “To recognize and honor a pioneer and a trail blazer who has laid the path and created so many opportunities for this little Black girl from Lancaster, South Carolina. I’ve been able to do all I have because I’ve been standing on the shoulders of people like you. Thank you Ms. Nancy Lou Anderson.”

“As a society we tell a lot about ourselves by who we honor and what we honor. For too many years in this nation we have honored primarily people who look like me.” said College Archivist Tracy Power, Ph.D. “We must do better. We could not do, as Newberry College, as South Carolina, as citizens of the United States we could not do any better than have this long overdue recognition for Ms. Glasgow and I am delighted to be a part of it.”

Pamela Roberson, of the Newberry College African-American Alumni Association, added to Anderson-Glasgow, “We are standing on your shoulders. You made the way possible for people like me to come along and graduate. I’m a 1985 graduate of Newberry College.”

Others speaking at and attending the event included Newberry Mayor Foster Senn, Newberry County Councilperson Travis Reeder, Jared Woolstenhulme, assistant professor of teacher education, and Bill Dufford, PhD.

The Dufford Diversity and Inclusion week series began in 2013 with the vision and generosity of William E. Dufford, who continues to sponsor the program. The retired educator made history in 1969 as the school administrator responsible for integrating the Sumter County school system, and he has been a lifelong civil rights and education advocate. The 2021 program has been supplemented by a Growth Grant from South Carolina Humanities through the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP) initiative.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.