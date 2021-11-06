NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s basketball program is projected to finish fifth in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Poll as voted on by the coaches after finishing the previous season with a 9-6 record. Additionally, TJ Brown and Quandaveon McCollum were both selected to the Preseason All-SAC First-Team.

The Wolves received 108 points, 42 behind the Queens Royals who were projected to win the 2022 SAC championship.

Brown finished the 2020-21 season averaging just over 19 points and five rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the field and 35% from three-point range, and he was named to the 2021 All-SAC Second-Team.

McCollum, a 2021 All-SAC First Team selection, averaged 18.6 points and nine rebounds per game while shooting 53% in the previous season.

The team opens their season at home against UNC Pembroke on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in Eleazer Arena.