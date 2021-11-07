NBO, Wigger earn three SCPA awards

This photo, by Andrew Wigger, won second place in General News Photo category. Pictured: Captain Andrew Morris stands at attention as the funeral procession of Sergeant William Conley Jumper Jr. passes. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Observer recently brought home three new South Carolina Press Association Awards following the SCPA virtual award ceremony last week.

The three awards given to The Observer came via the Weekly Under 3,500 Division. The Newberry Observer staff won a first place award for News Section or Special Section for the 2020 Strolling Through History special section.

The judge’s comments on the section were, “loved strolling through this section and looking at the photos, great job of recording history for your area.”

Andrew Wigger received second place in General News Photo for a picture taken during the funeral procession of Sergeant William Conley Jumper Jr. last October. In the photo, Captain Andrew Morris stands at attention as the funeral procession of Sergeant Jumper passes.

Wigger also received third place in Enterprise Reporting for “That’s one decked out Jeep.” This story involved Curtis Gruninger stopping by Newberry in his Jeep covered in toys and other items.

“It is always appreciated to be recognized for our hard work at The Observer. Thanks to the SCPA and the judges for seeing the effort that our small staff puts into the paper each week. And congratulations to Mr. Wigger for his awards as editor,” said Publisher Andy Husk.