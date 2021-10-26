SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA), South Carolina’s leading voice for the prevention of sexual and domestic violence, announced a new initiative to provide additional safety tools to survivors.

Ring, whose mission is to make neighborhoods safer, will be donating up to 1,000 devices (Ring video doorbells and security cameras) to SCCADVASA, including a free Ring Protect Plan subscription for the life of each device, to extend their impact.

SCCADVASA will coordinate distribution of these devices to participating member organizations across South Carolina to provide an additional, tangible tool that these victim service providers can offer when developing safety plans and providing other critical resources to individuals and families on a case-by-case basis.

“We are incredibly pleased to launch this initiative that will benefit survivors of domestic assault and sexual violence statewide during Domestic Violence Awareness Month” said Sara Barber, executive director of SCCADVASA. “In our advocacy and prevention work, as well as our work with our member organizations, we see how the COVID-19 pandemic continues to magnify the obstacles survivors face. Tools like these Ring devices can be a tremendous resource in terms of safety planning and provide added comfort for survivors who are experiencing ongoing safety concerns or those who fear repeated harassment. We look forward to hearing from survivors about how these devices are making a positive difference in their paths towards healing.”

“As someone who has spent a significant part of my career and lifetime working with and advocating for victims of domestic and sexual assault, I recognize the various challenges survivors face,” said Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter (D-SC-66), CEO of CASA/Family Systems. “The impact of such trauma can last a lifetime, but it is our hope that through participation in this initiative, not only a greater sense of safety, but also a smoother path towards healing for survivors and their families can be provided.”

“SCCADVASA has shared the pivotal ways they support member organizations and their passionate advocacy to work toward a South Carolina free from domestic and sexual violence,” said Leila Rouhi, President of Ring. “We have a shared belief in the value of collaboration to create change and influence the greater good, and as Sara and her team have emphasized, know that every survivor’s story is unique. We hope Ring’s donation helps make a difference for survivors in communities throughout South Carolina and represents another method that advocates can help victims can find safety.”

To learn more about SCCADVASA and ways to support survivors visit www.sccadvasa.org.