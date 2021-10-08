Piedmont Tech holds summer graduations

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Piedmont Technical College (PTC) conducted two in-person summer commencement exercises on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the James Medford Family Event Center. In all, approximately 200 students received degrees.

Jessica McCurry, of Abbeville, graduating magna cum laude with a diploma in applied science, surgical technology concentration, was the student speaker for the afternoon ceremony for health care graduates. The married mother of three spent the past 10 years holding on to a dream delayed while busy caring for her growing family. A job registering patients in the Emergency Department at Self Regional Health Care initially planted the seed to pursue a career in health care.

“Never give up on your dreams, no matter what life throws at you,” she said. “My dream started 10 years ago, and now I’m here.”

While at PTC, McCurry received several academic honors, including being named to the President’s List and receiving a Curriculum Award. She already has secured full-time employment in the Heart Operating Room at Self. She thanked her husband, children, and PTC instructors for their support. In concluding her remarks, McCurry urged her classmates to, “go into the world and do big things.”

The evening ceremony featured two student speakers, Ariana Cruz and Tasha Lancaster.

Four years in the marching band at Ninety Six High School no doubt gave Ariana Cruz the stamina she will need to keep up with energetic youngsters in the classroom, where she hopes to spend her teaching career. Receiving her associate in applied science, early care and education concentration, Cruz plans include transferring to Lander University to pursue a bachelor’s in education. She is passionate about teaching young children and especially loves that they, “appreciate everything you do, even the little things.”

Cruz recently lost her grandfather to cancer.

“He was the strongest and wisest person I knew. He was the one who pushed me forward in my education,” she said. “The loss of someone close to you is the worst pain you can experience. Going through this was a struggle but also a steppingstone. His legacy lives on through us, and I used this to push me forward through my educational journey.”

A strong faith has guided Tasha Lancaster toward achieving her longtime professional goals at age 47. Lancaster says she served as a college Presidential Ambassador this year and agreed to speak at graduation despite a fear of public speaking because she wanted to give back to a college that has given her so much. She currently works in the Emergency Department at Abbeville Area Medical Center. At this graduation, she actually earned two degrees: an associate in applied science, magna cum laude, administrative office technology/medical concentration as well as an associate in applied science, administrative office technology/medical coding and billing concentration.

“I’m 47 and starting over. This is literally the beginning of my professional career,” Lancaster said. “If I can do it at this age, imagine what anyone can do at theirs.”

Lancaster concluded by emphasizing that a college education is accessible to everyone.

“There is nothing special about me,” she said. “I am not smarter or more talented than any of you. I am graduating because I worked hard, asked for help when I needed it, and did not give up when things got tough. If you want something badly enough, you will find a way to achieve it.”

PTC President Dr. Hope E. Rivers encouraged graduates to believe in themselves as they go out into the world.

“Don’t ever question if you are enough,” Dr. Rivers said. “You are enough. You have always been enough. You will always be a part of the Piedmont Technical College family. You are now PTC Alumni.”