Bulldogs girls’ swimming heads to state

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Bulldogs swim team final swim of the regular season was held on September 29, 2021. The team celebrated senior Emily Allen before the meet and recognized her parents Joe and Kimberly Allen and welcomed her brother, Matthew Allen, back from college. Emily Allen has been swimming for NHS for six years and has been the captain for the past two seasons.

Newberry swam against Airport, Brooklyn-Cayce, Newberry Academy, Mid-Carolina and Richland Northeast. Newberry girls rocked the blocks and came out on top of all five opponents. The AA/AAA time cuts were made: two automatic state cut times and eight state consideration times

Event Result Break Down

Event 1 – 200 Medley Relay:

• 1st place – Sami Curry, Jenna Burge, Kaley Burge, Kindel Jaeger – state consideration times.

Event 3 – 200 Freestyle:

• 2nd place – Mafra Kemper.

• 3rd place – Kaylen Wofford.

Event 5 – 200 Individual Medley

• 1st place – Kaley Burge – automatic state cut time.

• 5th place – Ellis Kemper

Event 7 – 50 Freestyle:

• 1st place – Sami Curry – state consideration time.

• 3rd place – Emily Allen.

• 7th place – Mafra Kemper.

• 8th place – Kamara Goodman.

Event 9 – 100 Butterfly:

• 1st place – Kaley Burge – state consideration time.

• 3rd place – Emily Allen.

Event 11 – 100 Freestyle:

• 2nd place – Jenna Burge – state consideration time.

Event 13 – 500 Freestyle:

• 4th place – Kindel Jaeger – state consideration time.

• 6th place – Sami Curry – state consideration time.

• 7th place – Ellis Kemper.

Event 15 – 200 Freestyle Relay:

• 1st – Jenna Burge, Emily Allen, Sami Currey, Kaley Burge – state consideration time.

Event 17 – 100 Backstroke:

• 2nd place – Kindel Jaeger – state consideration time.​

Event 19 – 100 Breaststroke:

• 1st place – Jenna Burge – automatic state cut time.

• 6th place – Kamara Goodman.

Event 21- 400 Freestyle Relay:

• 2nd – Kindel Jaeger, Ellis Kemper, Kamara Goodman, Emily Allen.

“Special thanks to the following from the Bulldog Swim Team: Mem Davis; Beta Club, Lindsay Boozer, Taylor Harmon, Meagan and Dianne Hartness, Mr. Cromer, Mr. Shaw, Chad Cary and Amanda Finley as your support for us was greatly appreciated whether it was cheering the team on; setting up for the meet, helping the Fin Club shirts; running the concession stand or traveling to watch a swim meet on the road, all was appreciated. To all swim parents for your constant support, financial contributions to the concession stand, volunteering for timing and officiating meets, driving swimmers to practices and the invitational, and mostly for raising such amazing young ladies,” said Beth Tarver.

The Bulldog’s eyes are now on the AA/AAA State Championship hosted at the North Charleston Aquatic Center October 9.