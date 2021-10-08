Newberry Arms receives Rainbow services

NEWBERRY — Rainbow Housing Assistance Corporation (Rainbow), a national nonprofit organization which provides award-winning services for low-income housing tenants throughout the country, has been selected by Related Affordable, one of the largest developers, financiers and preservationists of affordable and workforce housing in the United States, as the service provider for three affordable housing communities in South Carolina: Clinton Manor, Friendship Court and Newberry Arms.

“We are proud to once again partner with Rainbow to offer free, quality workshops and services to residents in South Carolina,” said Zack Simmons, senior vice president of Related Affordable. “Rainbow’s custom supportive services provide access to life enrichment programs for youth and adults, both virtually and in person, as well as resources to directly help residents and the community.”

Residents of Clinton Manor, Friendship Court and Newberry Arms (200 units in total) received Rainbow’s LINK service earlier this year, which includes free property-wide Wi-Fi at no cost to tenants. Rainbow’s Web-Based Resident Applied Programming (WRAP) airs live webinars while the national call center connects residents to timely community-specific information. On-site Resident Services Coordinators (RSC) leads the WRAP sessions as well as in-person workshops with all participants practicing social distancing, wearing masks and undergoing temperature checks.

Through the Rainbow app, residents can view an online calendar of workshops and class schedules. The programs cover a range of topics such as obtaining a GED, home buying and learning English as a second language.

“All residents living in low-income housing should have access to first-rate services that meet their needs and support their professional, financial and personal aspirations,” said Flynann Janisse, executive director of Rainbow. “Partnering with Related Affordable expands our service portfolio to an additional state and allows us to serve individuals and families in South Carolina.”

After implementing Rainbow’s quality programs into communities, Rainbow’s partnering developers have seen improvement in occupancy, reduced turnover costs and lower concessions. Owners who partner with Rainbow can receive financial incentives such as low-income housing tax credits because the nonprofit is a Certified Organization for Resident Engagement and Services. Developed by Stewards of Affordable Housing for the Future, the certification identifies quality resident services coordination in affordable rental housing.

Rainbow currently provides impactful resident services to 126 rental-housing communities, representing 16,384 units across the country.