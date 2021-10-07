NEWBERRY — In honor of the 81st annual National Newspaper Week, Mayor Foster Senn signed a proclamation declaring Oct. 3-9 as National Newspaper Week in the City of Newberry.

National Newspaper Week is a recognition of the service of newspapers and their employees across North America and is sponsored by the Newspaper Association Manager.

During Senn’s presentation of the proclamation at The Newberry Observer last week, he noted the size of the Sept. 22 edition.

“I was reading last week’s paper, and y’all had three sections, with a lot of news in the first section, a good spots section and then a really well done history section,” he said. “I thought that was neat. I saw a lot of ads, looks like, to me, seeing their advertising works in The Observer and supports the community. That was one of the biggest papers I’ve seen in a little bit, a three section paper, I thought that was neat and appropriate timing for National Newspaper Week.”

Senn read the proclamation as follows:

”Whereas, the presence of local newspapers is a hallmark of a free and democratic society, and newspapers help American citizens learn vital information about their communities and local government,

“Whereas, local newspapers play an important role in raising the quality of life and keep communities informed on news, local government, schools, sports, elections, celebrations and milestones in citizen’s lives,

“Whereas, without journalists many stories on the global, national and local level would go untold,

“Whereas, the Newberry observer was founded in 1883 and over 138 years has kept Newberry county informed and connected, and continues to publish a quality newspaper each week,

“Whereas, the 2021 National Newspaper Week is the 81st annual celebration with a theme this year of “Community Forum” and is recognition of the service of newspapers and their employees across North America and is sponsored by the Newspaper Association Managers,

”Now, therefore, be it resolved that I, Foster Senn, Mayor of the City of Newberry, do hereby proclaim the week of October 3 through 9 as National Newspaper Week and encourage all citizens to join in expressing our appreciation for local newspapers and the role they play in our society and locally.”

While reading the proclamation, Senn made a comment following the, “milestones in citizen’s lives.”

“Such as a hole-in-one for the golf tournament, that was an interesting story. How many of those happen? That was a neat story,” Senn said.

Publisher Andy Husk expressed his gratitude to Senn for recognizing National Newspaper Week and the staff of The Newberry Observer.

“Thank you Mayor Senn for recognizing the importance of local news and my hardworking staff at The Observer,” Husk said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.