NEWBERRY— The Newberry College Wolves (8-4 (3-2 SAC)) defeated South Atlantic Conference (SAC) opponent Coker (1-11 (0-7 SAC)) 3-0 on Thursday at Eleazer Arena.

“Overall again, our girls did what they were supposed to do,” said Head Coach Ross Kessler. “They came in. They played hard. They weathered the storm on rallies, and that’s something that we have been talking about all week that we have to play even the whole way through. It’s about keeping our game consistent, and I think we did that well tonight.”

The Wolves came out swinging early, beginning the game with a 6-1 run that featured a pair of service aces from Amanda Berecz. Newberry then had run of 4-0 shortly after to claim a 13-6 advantage in the first set. The Wolves went on to take the first set 25-17.

Newberry started the second set in a similar fashion as an Elizabeth Ober kill would cap off another early 6-1 run. Coker pulled to as close as one point, but the Wolves would go on a 5-0 run that included back-to-back kills from Natasha Bannister to push their lead back out to a seven-point advantage. Newberry would then put their foot on the accelerator and go on back-to-back runs of 4-1 and 6-1 respectively to claim the set 25-10.

Coker rallied with a 7-1 run to take a one-point lead. However, a pair of service aces from Katie Ullsperger led the Wolves on a 7-1 run of their own to take control of the set once again. Coker rallied to bring the set to as close as 21-19, but it would not be enough as a service ace from Avery Webb paired with two more kills from Bannister led to a match-clinching 4-0 run that ended the set 25-19 and the match 3-0.

Bannister led the way on the attack with 12 kills and a pair of service aces. Ober notched six kills while Taylor Hall had eight kills and seven digs. Webb had another solid performance setting up her teammates as she had 30 assists to go along with seven digs and a pair of service aces. On the defensive end, Berecz paced the team with nine digs, and Zoe Dinkins, Margaret McMahon and Bannister would each add three total blocks.

“We were able to get a little more offense out of our middles which was really nice to get them involved,” said Kessler. “Our blocking has been solid all year, and Avery Webb stepped up and performed for us this week. I thought it was another complete match, and just like earlier in the week, we get to enjoy it a little bit before we get ready to compete on Saturday.”