Newspapers are vital to the health of S.C. communities

The past year has illustrated how desperately communities across our state need a source for local, credible news. No source can be trusted to deliver such news more than the Palmetto State’s local newspapers.

Quite frankly, many of the important stories in your community would not be covered at all if it weren’t for this newspaper and nearly 90 others across the state just like it. Research shows our communities are stronger when they have a healthy local newspaper.

There’s more misinformation and fake news out there than ever before, but your local newspaper – staffed by local reporters – can be trusted to report the facts.

S.C. newspaper journalists are dedicated to accurately reporting on stories that matter and impact your community because they live in and care about this community, too.

Whether it be sharing the impact of COVID-19 or holding public officials accountable to ensure they’re keeping your community safe, your local newspaper is there.

Day in and day out, reporters are digging for facts, interviewing sources and breaking news that matters…powerful stories only local journalists can provide.

When was the last time you sat through a three-hour school board or city council meeting? Chances are, not recently. But a local journalist was there to report what happened and serve as a watchdog.

Your newspaper staff has an understanding and appreciation for what makes your community unique. They’re dedicated to telling the stories of everyday South Carolinians – people like you and your neighbors.

Stories of joy – graduations, weddings, sports victories, church happenings and business openings – and stories of sorrow. Even through obituaries, newspapers help you honor and remember your loved ones.

This week we celebrate National Newspaper Week. There is no better time to show your support for the high-quality journalism provided by this local newspaper.

If you are a casual reader, subscribe.

If you are a subscriber, tell your friends and family to support local news.

If you own a local business, advertise.

Your newspaper depends on your financial support to remain strong.

Madden and Savely are Co-Executive Directors of the S.C. Press Association, which represents 89 newspapers in South Carolina.