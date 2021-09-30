A look back at the first Newberry Oktoberfest

NEWBERRY — In rummaging through the archives at The Newberry Observer, a copy of the Friday, Sept. 27, 2002, featuring a new downtown festival, was discovered. That festival was the first Newberry Oktoberfest hosted by the Newberry Historic Events Committee and the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

According to the article, “Oktoberfest recalls a German fall festival heritage” by staff writer Lisa Wheeler, in the aforementioned Observer, the first iteration of the festival spanned three days over the first Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of October 2002 in “the main mercantile district” of downtown Newberry.

Performers for the three-day event included the Griffin School of Dance, the Smilin’ Swingers, the Newberry Shaggers, Munson Summer, Roses of Sharon, the Aveleigh Choir, Merritt and Anne Mosley, and others. Events were scheduled at the Newberry Opera House throughout the three days, as well.

Friday’s events included a wine tasting from German wines and a visit from a contingent from Newberry’s German sister city, Hamm, Germany, to kick off Friday and Saturday’s fun. The group from Hamm had toured various sites in South Carolina while staying in Newberry for the preceding week.

Saturday, being the main day of that 2002 Oktoberfest, started at 9 a.m. with a pet parade on Caldwell Street and blessing of the animals at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church later that day. Various performances continued throughout Saturday ranging from Giggles the Clown to Slapstick Comedy to the city of Hamm, Germany’s Sister City Choir. There were children’s events scheduled throughout Saturday and an antique car show by the Newberry Car Buffs that ran all day long.

Beer gardens in 2002 were near Lucy & Earl’s, Delmaters, Steven W’s and the Newberry Opera House courtyard. A new beverage — Woodchuck Draft Hard Cider — was offered by the event sponsors. Of course, arts and craft booths lined the street and food vendors offered ‘fair food’ to event-goers.

One of the highlights, and a contest that is still discussed at current Oktoberfests, was the Liver Nips Cook-off hosted by the Historic Events Committee and the Chamber of Commerce. At the time, it was reported 30 cooks had signed up for that first cook-off in 2002. A home brew contest was also held in Memorial Park for those crafting beer at home.

To add an artistic touch, festival attendees were treated to the art of Nancy Basket who demonstrated ‘kudzu art’ all day at the lobby of the Opera House.

After all the food and fun, the first Newberry Oktoberfest concluded with a performance by The Froeliche Musiker, a German oompah band at the Opera House that evening. An admission of $3 for children and $5 for adults was charged.

This look back at the first Newberry Oktoberfest has been brought to you by The Newberry Observer, proud sponsor of the 2021 Oktoberfest.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.