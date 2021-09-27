According to Chris Prince, the library and monuments were planned as a commemoration for services of Whitmire soldiers in World War I and World War II.

The Whitmire War Memorial from 1949, recognizing those who died in World War I and World War II.

The monument recognizing those from Whitmire who perished in the Vietnam War.

The monument recognizing those from Whitmire who perished in the Korean War.

WHITMIRE — When you visit the Whitmire War Memorial Library, not only can you check out the latest from your favorite author, but you may also get a chance to remember those who gave their lives during a time of war.

According to Chris Prince, local Whitmire historian, the original World War I and II monument was tied in with the library itself.

“This is why it is called the Whitmire Memorial Library,” he said.

Prince, who has discussed the library and the monument in his unpublished book, “History of Whitmire,” the library and monument were planned as a commemoration for services of Whitmire soldiers in the recent war.

“A memorial building was to be constructed on the corner of Union Street and Church Street. This was to consist of two buildings – one containing an auditorium and a recreation hall and the other a library,” he said.

The Whitmire Memorial Association, according to Prince, was formed as a charitable and educational corporation for the purpose of establishing, owning, conducting and operating a public library, recreational center and auditorium.

“It was chartered March 15, 1946,” Prince said. “The trustees of the organization were Marvin E. Abrams, Thomas P. Scott, J.G. Barnwell, R.C. Lake, Jesse T. Crawford, J.H. Simpson, J.W. Hipp, Mrs. J.G. Barnwell and Mrs. W.S. Suber.”

Prince further explained that the land at the corner of Church and Union Streets, and Coleman Avenue, was deeded for $1 to the Whitmire Memorial Association on Nov. 23, 1949.

“Funding ran out after the completion of the library and the second building was never constructed,” Prince said.

A memorial was placed beside the building memorializing the men who died in World War I and II and later those who died in Korea and Vietnam, according to Prince. The planning committee consisted of J.W. Hipp, Mrs. Walter Suber, J.G. Barnwell, Sen. Marvin E. Abrams and Thomas P. Scott.

While the monuments all recognize those from Whitmire who lost their lives during a conflict, one in particular stands out. This monument recognizes specifically the employees of the Aragon Baldwin Mills (Whitmire Plant) who gave their lives in World War II. The Aragon Baldwin Mills was once a textile mill in Whitmire. The plaque further pays honor to the 620 employees of that plant who, “answered the call to the colors.”

In more recent history, Prince said a number of years back the bronze plaques were restored through his father’s (Charles Prince) company. Today, the Whitmire War Memorial Library is part of the Newberry County Library System.

