PROSPERITY — Six new additions have been made to the Mid-Carolina High School Wall of Fame as the new inductees were recognized during MCHS’s home football game on Sept. 3.

The Class of 2021 includes: 2010 graduate Quintavis Cureton (Benedict College, football); 2016 graduate Carlos Hernandez (Newberry College, cross country); 2017 graduate Alex Fulmer (USC, softball); 2017 graduate Julie Kinard (Newberry College, women’s basketball) 2019 graduate Bryce Medlock (USC Union, baseball); and 2019 graduate Wesley Livingston (USC Union, baseball).

Also recognized during the game were the 2020 honorees, who were unable to be recognized last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

2016 graduate Ryan Stoudemire (Charleston Southern/George Mason, baseball) and Madyson Murphy (Columbia College, tennis)

“Special thanks to the Mid-Carolina Athletic Booster Club for funding the Wall of Fame and thank you to Jackie Harris, Mid-Carolina High School physical education teacher and head track coach, for his continued woodwork on the board,” said MCHS Assistant Principal Zeb Reid.

Reid noted that Medlock will continue his baseball career at Bluefield College in Bluefield, Virginia and Livingston will continue his baseball career at Newberry College.

In order to make the Wall of Fame at Mid-Carolina High School, the following criteria must be met:

1. High school graduate from MCHS/college graduate.

2. Earn at least one varsity letter at their respective school/institution.

3. If a student was drafted to a professional team from high school or signed as a free agent, they will automatically qualify for the “Wall of Fame.”

4. Family member/former athlete must submit a 8×10 photo of themselves in their college athletic attire from their playing days at their respective college/university.

5. April 1 of each year will be the cut-off for potential “Wall of Fame” recipients to turn in their (8×10) photo.

