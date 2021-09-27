Newberry schools superintendent visits Piedmont Tech Campus

Alvin Pressley and Lisa Toland on the PTC Newberry Campus. Courtesy of PTC Melissa Entrekin, vet tech instructor, introduces Alvin Pressley to the veterinary surgery suite. Courtesy of PTC

NEWBERRY — Alvin Pressley, superintendent of the School District of Newberry County, last week visited the Piedmont Technical College campus in Newberry to observe his district’s dual-enrolled students taking college classes to get a jump start on their career plans. He also enjoyed a tour of the campus led by Lisa Toland, PTC dean of off campus academic affairs.

The tour included the college’s occupational therapy assistant program lab, industrial flex space, conference center, and auditorium (which are available for use by the local community), library, patient care technician lab, mechatronics technology lab, early care and education program classroom, and veterinary technology program clinical facilities. Pressley became the county’s new superintendent on July 1, 2021.