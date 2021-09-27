WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Athletic Department has announced that three new Wolverines were inducted to the Whitmire High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, September 10th.

2021 Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees:

Terrell “Red” Fowler Jr.

Terrell “Red” Fowler Jr. (deceased) was a 1942 graduate of Whitmire High School. He was selected as the Most Valuable Player for basketball and baseball in 1940. “Red” also known as “Junior” Fowler in his yearbook had the game winning RBI in the 1940 State Championship baseball game. After high school he continued his athletic endeavors playing baseball at PC, Newberry College, semi pro baseball and the textile league. Fowler played in military leagues during World War II before being deployed to the South Pacific. After his service in the military, he resumed playing semi pro and textile league ball – that’s when he met and played against Tommy Lasorda during the late 1940’s, early 1950’s.

Donya Millard Jenkins

Donya Millard Jenkins is a 2007 graduate of Whitmire High School. She was a member of the tennis team in 2005 and 2006 where she was selected All-Region both years and Most Valuable Player in 2006. Jenkinswas a member of the varsity softball team for five years where she was selected All-Region from 2004 through 2007. Her other softball accomplishments include: highest batting average (.422) in 2007, Best Defensive Player in 2007, the leader in stolen bases all five years, and Team MVP in 2007. Jenkins currently serves as the director of the Whitmire Recreation Department.

Kenneth (Kenny) Charles Page IV

Kenny Page is a 2015 graduate of Whitmire High School. He was a member of the wrestling team throughout his high school career. As a freshman, Page was the Region 2-A Champion in the 120-pound weight class. As a sophomore, he was the Upper State runner-up and a state qualifier in the 132-pound weight class. Page finished third at Upper State and was a state qualifier as a junior. During his senior campaign he reached the pinnacle of his career by being crowned Upper State Champion and State Champion in the 138-pound weight class. Page finished his high school career with a record of 117-23 which gives him the most wins in school history and was the first wrestler in school history to accomplish the following feats: Region Champion, Upper State Champion, State Champion (the only one so far), and 100 career wins. He is currently serving in the United States Army.