NEWBERRY — Mayor Foster Senn has proclaimed the week of September 17-23 as Constitution Week in the City of Newberry.

The proclamation asks residents to reaffirm the ideals the Framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties.

The proclamation states, “the Constitution of the United States of America, the guardian of our liberties, embodies the principles of limited government in a Republic dedicated to rule by law; and September 17, 2021, marks the 234th anniversary of the framing of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention; and it is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary, and to the patriotic celebrations which will commemorate it; and public Law 915 guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the president of the United States of America designating September 17 through 23 as Constitution Week.”