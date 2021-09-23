NEWBERRY — Newberry College Athletic Director Ralph Patterson has announced that he will retire this fall.

Patterson arrived at Newberry with a background in coaching, advancement and broadcasting. Hired in August of 2016 as interim director by President Maurice Scherrens. The interim title was removed four months later and was named athletic director in December.

“Seems like so much about life is about timing, and Ralph Patterson was the right man at the right time for Newberry College. He was a ‘coach’s AD,’ and he understood the challenges of being a coach. He has always been their biggest advocate. He is honest as they come. His integrity is beyond question. His day-to-day decision-making has always been guided by what was in the best interest of the student athlete. During his five-year tenure here, we added sports, added student athletes participation opportunities, built athletic facilities, and saw our student athletes excel in the classroom. It has been a good run for our athletic department under his leadership. We will all miss him not only as a colleague, but also as a dear friend. I hope he remains close to Newberry College in his retirement. Thanks for everything, Ralph,” said Scherrens.”

“What an incredible opportunity Dr. Scherrens gave me in August of 2016. I will always appreciate him for that. My time at Newberry has been special,” said Patterson.

Since arriving at Newberry, Patterson has helped grow the student-athlete enrollment from 580 in 2016 to 740 for the fall 2021 semester. Under Patterson’s leadership, Newberry has added men’s and women’s track and field, men’s lacrosse, and women’s triathlon.

The Wolves have won South Atlantic Conference Championships in football (2016) and baseball (2019) during Patterson’s tenure. The wrestling team has won six consecutive conference championships and has had success in the NCAA Super Regionals and the National Tournament. The men’s golf team finished fifth nationally in 2017

Thanks to a partnership with the City of Newberry, the men’s and women’s tennis programs moved into the Oakland Tennis Center, a state-of-the-art tennis facility with six hard courts and three hybrid clay courts. The city-owned property received the Parks Excellence Award as the best renovation of a South Carolina Park.

Patterson stated that “I am grateful for the high expectations of being the athletic director and for the support of my colleagues that I leaned on from day one. I am grateful for our student-athletes and support staff that I was accountable for and for their trust in me. And, I am incredibly grateful for our coaches and for those that have supported Newberry Athletics. I leave here loving our Newberry Wolves and will miss many people in many ways. I will also miss attending our weekly chapel services and the privilege to speak at chapel when invited.

In August of 2020, Newberry College was thrilled to open the Melvin and Dollie Younts Athletic Performance Center. The 6,750 square-foot facility includes a 3,000-square-foot weight room, a 2,000 square foot athletic training space, a medical examination room, office space, a locker room for game officials, and public restrooms.

In the summer of 2021 new field turf was installed behind the Alumni Music Center for Newberry for multiple teams and intramurals. A new locker room building was just completed behind Eleazer Arena for field hockey and women’s and men’s lacrosse.

“I’ve worked in higher education for 36 unbelievable years with great memories and lifelong friendships. A search will begin immediately for my successor. The president and I expect that I will remain as athletic director until mid-November.” Patterson said. “I leave Newberry College in the capable hands of a loyal and hardworking senior leadership group and coaching staff. With several strategic initiatives in place to build a championship culture, I am excited to watch our teams create some magic. May God bless Newberry College.”