Monument dedicated at Mount Moriah AME

The Grandmother Lizzie Monument Project Committee unveiled the monument at Mount Moriah Cemetery on July 17. Committee members include Stephanie Clark, Valerie Gordy, Robert Ragsdale, Tammie Harris-Roach and Nolan R. Green.

PROSPERITY — On a hot Saturday afternoon the atmosphere was celebratory, yet reverent as members of the Gray family and community members gathered at Mount Moriah AME Church, outside of Prosperity.

Family members came from Pennsylvania, Maryland, Georgia, Illinois, Florida, New Jersey and various parts of South Carolina to witness the unveiling and dedication to a monument in the church cemetery commemorating the unmarked graves of their ancestors.

“We have been working on this for about a year, we are thrilled, it turned out more than we can imagine,” said Valerie Gordy, great-granddaughter of Lizzie Scurry Gray and Robert Gray and great-great granddaughter of Minerva Wilson Scurry. “I want to thank everyone who participated in making this monument possible.”

Following a blessing by Rev. Dr. Sherry Highbaugh, of Mount Moriah AME, a moment of silence was observed prior to the unveiling of the monument.

“This is momentous because few African American families have been able to learn about their ancestors because record keeping regarding enslaved persons was not well kept. (We are) celebrating our ability to trace our heritage 176 years.” said Tammie Harris-Roach, also a great-granddaughter or Robert and Lizzie. “We do have a lot of slave graves in this area and some of them are just marked by stones. You only know that there is a grave there because you see a headstone and a footstone. And that’s why we did the big boulder (monument).”

At the end of the dedication those visiting spread rose petals on the monument and other markers in the cemetery.

The individuals specifically honored on the monument are Lizzie Scurry Gray (1875-1933), Robert Gray (1860-1926) and Minerva Wilson Scurry (1845-1930). All who were buried in unmarked graves at Mount Moriah Cemetery.

