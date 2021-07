The first “eggstronaut” lands. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer And the first “eggstronaut” survives the journey! Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — During Astronaut Camp at the Newberry Opera House, students were able to participate in an “eggstronaut drop.” The students took the opportunity to design, build and test vessels to see which “eggstronauts” would make it home.

