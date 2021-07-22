NEWBERRY COUNTY — This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Ratified on July 1, 1971, this amendment ensured that, “[t]he right of citizens of the United States, who are eighteen years of age or older, to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of age” (U.S. Const. amend. XXVI).

This amendment acknowledged the reality that many who participated as adults in the U.S. from the age of 18 on – as military service members, in the general workforce, and in their communities – could not vote until the age of 21. This left them without a say in the democratic process that elected representatives, who in turn made policies which impacted communities and the country.

The timing of this amendment during the Vietnam War shows what many who argued in favor of the amendment pointed out as an absurdity: since men in the U.S. needed to register for selective service at 18 based on changes in law during World War II, there were a number getting drafted for military service in Vietnam but could not vote. In World War II, a shortage of troops led the draft age to be lowered to 18 in 1942 (Birnbaum, Gemma R. 2021. “‘Old Enough to Fight, Old Enough to Vote’: The WWII Roots of the 26th Amendment.”), which began the protest phrase: “Old Enough to Fight, Old Enough to Vote.”

Do note that men who are 18 in the U.S. still need to register for selective service at https://www.sss.gov/register/. Those who are conscientious objectors (religiously or morally opposed to participating in war) would submit a claim for conscientious objector classification in the event of a draft. There have been discussions of amending existing law to include women in selective service registration since all military occupational specialties are open to anyone who qualifies for the position, but to date there has been no change to selective service registration law.

Fifty years of the 26th amendment has given 50 years of access to voting for those 18 and older. The access to vote has opened up increased voter registration drives and initiatives for these age groups. Voters in the 18-34 year old age group tend to have the lowest voter turnout so these drives and increasing access has continued to be important to ensuring that citizens engage in their community in their work, home, faith communities, and voting voice. With a variety of voting options available this election year, there was the largest jump in voting for those who were 18-34 this past election as 57% voted in the 2020 presidential election, while 49% voted in 2016 (Fabina, Jacob. 2021. “Despite Pandemic Challenges, 2020 Election Had Largest Increase in Voting Between Presidential Elections on Record.”).

Expanding voting access has been a constant debate in U.S. history, and the 26th expands to all adults letting them contribute in every way to their communities, including politically. If you are not registered to vote consider honoring the 50th anniversary of the 26th amendment and the struggles of those who advocated for the 26th Amendment from 1942 to 1971 by taking a couple minutes to register to vote yourself, or remind others to register if they are not. If you are a citizen who lives in South Carolina, as a resident or college student, you can register to vote online at https://scvotes.gov or go to your local county voter registration and elections office (in Newberry the address is 1872 Wilson Road, or you can call them at 803-321-2121 with questions). If you are a college student, you can register at your campus address or your home address. Be aware that you can only register in one location, though: either your college address, or your home address here in S.C. or in another state. That means you can only vote in elections at your chosen address. Talk to your various county elections offices if you have questions as you make your decisions about registration. To get information on registering to vote in other states or territories you can go to https://vote.gov/.