Scherrens elected chair of SCICU Council of Presidents

NEWBERRY — Maurice Scherrens, Ed.D., president of Newberry College, has been unanimously elected to serve as chair of the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities’ Council of Presidents.

The council comprises the leaders of the state’s 20 private higher education institutions. As chair, Scherrens convenes meetings of his fellow member executives, sits on the SCICU Executive Committee, and serves as vice chair of the SCICU Board of Trustees.

“As chair of the Council of Presidents, Dr. Scherrens will be the voice of SCICU’s campus leadership,” said Jeff Perez, Ph.D., SCICU president and CEO. “SCICU is very fortunate to have the benefit of Dr. Scherrens’ experience and leadership, and I personally look forward to his counsel and guidance on matters of importance to SCICU’s 20 member institutions.”

Scherrens was nominated by the outgoing council chair, Krista L. Newkirk, president of Converse College, who has just completed her two-year term as chair. Newkirk will also step down from her role at Converse in July to assume the presidency of the University of Redlands in California.

“The future of our private colleges is bright due in large part to the dedication, leadership and vision of my fellow presidents in the SCICU. It is a great honor to help coordinate the collective efforts of our outstanding institutions,” said Scherrens. “I would like to thank President Newkirk for her service, and I wish her all the best as she begins her next chapter.”