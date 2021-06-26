Interim administrator introduced

Shannon Murphy (left) and Keith Suber (right) were recognized for their years of service as employees of Newberry County. Not pictured, Michael Stribble. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY COUNTY — William A. McDonald was introduced by Chairperson Henry Livingston as the interim administrator for Newberry County Council during their June 16 meeting.

Livingston read the announcement of McDonald’s appointment:

“Newberry County Council has engaged with the Law Firm of Parker Poe Adams and Bernstein of Columbia through an existing agreement to employ an interim administrator.

“The consulting division of Parker Poe (Parker Poe Consulting) will provide direct interim administrator services to Newberry County Council until a full-time administrator has been appointed.

“William A. McDonald will serve in the role of interim administrator for Newberry County Council. McDonald has over 30 years of local government management experience and holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in public administration from the University of South Carolina.

“Parker Poe Consulting will also assist Newberry County in the search process for a full-time administrator.”

Following the announcement, Livingston gave McDonald, who goes by Tony, the floor so that he could introduce himself.

“I’m very happy to be here, glad to finally be sitting in this seat. Been a few weeks of preparation and finally glad to be here, first three days have been quite an experience,” McDonald said.

McDonald said he has met with and had discussions with some employees during his first few days, he said so far they have been positive.

“Very encouraged by what I think I see and what lays ahead for Newberry County. Happy to be a part of that,” he said. “The future, as short as it may be for me, I think a lot of good things going on, glad to be here to help as much as I can, thank you very much.”

Councilperson Les Hipp thanked McDonald for accepting the interim position and said McDonald will find Newberry County has a wonderful staff and employees that will support him. Likewise, Councilperson Mary Arrowood said she looked forward to working with McDonald.

“We do have a lot of good employees and management in our group and they’ll work with you and help you,” she said.

McDonald responded by saying, “I have found that already.”

Other business:

• Council recognized the following employees for their years of service to the county: Keith Suber, Public Works – 15 years; Michael Stribble, Sheriff’s Office – 20 years; Shannon Murphy, Auditor’s Office – 25 years.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.