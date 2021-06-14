NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed Pamela D. Wash, Ph.D. as the new chair of the Department of Teacher Education. Her first day will be July 6.

Wash comes to Newberry from Greenville Technical College, where she was founding dean of the School of Education and Professional Studies. She brings three decades of education experience to the role, including stints as a middle school teacher, university professor, department chair and senior institutional leader.

The teacher education department was fully reaccredited recently by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation. The department also boasts a 100% job placement rate after graduation, and the program is poised for continued growth. The department is looking into potential new programs in special education and at the graduate level. The college will also expand its focus on supporting students after graduation, thereby ensuring that students of all ages will have access to quality educators for years to come.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Dr. Wash as the new chair of the Department of Teacher Education,” said Sid Parrish, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs. “She brings invaluable experience to a department whose success is well-known throughout the state, and we look forward to continued success under her leadership.”

“On behalf of the School District of Newberry County, we are looking forward to working closely with Dr. Wash and her staff to further strengthen our partnership with Newberry College,” said Lynn Cary, Ed.D., assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, and a 1994 graduate of Newberry College. “Dr. Wash is the perfect leader for the department, and we look forward to working with her to place strong student teachers and graduates into Newberry County classrooms.”

“I am immensely impressed with the students, faculty and staff, and I am honored to be selected for this opportunity,” said Wash. “Continuing recruitment and retention efforts, exploring degree expansions, and strengthening partnerships with local schools are a few initiatives on our collective agenda. I look forward to getting started.”