NEWBERRY COUNTY — Spartanburg Methodist College recently announced Leah Longshore Caldwell as the annual J.L. Geddis Staff Excellence award winner for 2020-21.

Caldwell is the director of alumni relations at SMC, leading efforts to maintain relationships with the college’s graduates and fundraising for the annual fund that goes to assist SMC students during their education. Caldwell is a 1998 graduate of SMC and was a member of the Pioneers softball team. She has been working at the college since 2001, when she started as an admissions counselor before transitioning to her current role in 2002. She lives on her family farm in Newberry with her husband Marshall and daughter Suzana.

The Geddis award, voted on by staff, recognizes a staff member who has been at SMC for three years and displays excellence in creativity, leadership, teamwork, initiative and who makes special contributions to the institution. Geddis served as vice president of business affairs, accounting and economics professor, and men’s golf coach over his 41-year career at SMC.