Newberry County Council hires interim administrator

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council has engaged with the Law Firm of Parker Poe Adams and Bernstein of Columbia through an existing agreement to employ an interim administrator.

The consulting division of Parker Poe (Parker Poe Consulting) will provide direct interim administrator services to Newberry County Council until a full-time administrator has been appointed.

William A. McDonald will serve in the role of interim administrator for Newberry County Council. McDonald has over 30 years of local government management experience and holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in public administration from the University of South Carolina.

Parker Poe Consulting will also assist Newberry County in the search process for a full-time administrator.