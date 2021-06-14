NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Young Life recently held their last club of the year with their annual Farm Club. At the end of each year it is tradition to throw a big party on the farm, according to Area Leader Cole Harper.

“Unfortunately, we did not get to do it last year, so we were especially excited this year to celebrate,” he said.

During Farm Club, Harper said they eat together, play games and say goodbye to their graduating seniors.

“Of course, we finished the night the same way we always do at Young Life club: we talked about Jesus and his great love for us,” he said. “While we will miss our graduates, we are excited that some of them will be joining us for a five-day camp at Windy Gap this summer as well as some small group events.”

