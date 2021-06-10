Newberry City Council discusses CPST projects

NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council met last week to discuss potential projects for the Capital Project Sales Tax (CPST) funds in Newberry County.

Mayor Foster Senn said the CPST started in Newberry County in 1998.

“It has historically occurred with the November general election and that was the case in November 2016 where it passed,” Senn said.

Senn said it was due to be on the ballot again in November 2022.

In 2016, there was $21.2 million to be distributed, which Senn said was significantly higher than the $17 million distributed in 2010. Overall, there were 12 projects on the most recently approved ballot in 2016.

Senn said presentations were made for these projects in April of that year, which is why council wanted to begin doing research early for next year’s potential ballot.

“That gives us plenty of time to come back over the next months to see what we want to do and where we want to go and be ready in early 2022,” he said.

Public Works Director Mac Bartley approached council about the possibility of using CPST funds to replace several bridges that are under the city’s jurisdiction.

“This has been on my mind for quite some time,” he said.

Bridges on Drayton, Academy, Charles and Caldwell streets, Bartley said were all designed over 80 years ago in accordance with the standards at that time. However, due to the design changes that have occurred through the years, including increased design and legal loads, Bartley said they were required to be load posted well below today’s standards.

Bartley said the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) annually does a bridge inspection and looks for items that they see that might have changed such as alignment or deficiencies that they can see.

Anything found is written up and a recommendation is then made to the city.

“Fortunately, these bridges have lasted a long time and they haven’t been closed,” Bartley said.

Outside of the inspections, Bartley said the bridges also go through SCDOT’s rating department to look at how the bridges are constructed and their condition. With council, Bartley reviewed a summary of each bridge and recommended that the four be replaced.

Senn and council asked Bartley and city staff to look into potential costs for replacing the bridges before going into further discussion.

Other ideas included Senn’s interest in adding more enhancements to the Newberry Recreation Complex. He said the Newberry Recreation Complex was a popular item on the ballot in 2016 and helped build positive momentum for other projects with the CPST to pass easily.

“The Newberry Recreation Complex is off to an outstanding start,” he said. “I think if we add some additions to it, it could take the next step to be great for children, adults and families in Newberry County for many years to come.”

Senn proposed that council and staff brainstorm for the possibility of four to seven additions to the park that could potentially be added to the CPST ballot.

Councilperson Lemont Glasgow said he thought it would be a great opportunity to try to expand the park.

“Unlike the first time, a lot of money was spent on moving dirt and this time we wouldn’t have to do that as much,” he said. “Hopefully, if this is something that we decide to do, we can get some really good things out there at the park for everyone at the city and county as well.”

Councilperson David Force encouraged the public to let council know what they would like to see on the CPST ballot next year as he had heard many mention the idea of skateboard parks.

“I encourage the city to let us know what you want,” he said. “There’s so much potential out there and so much growth.”

Senn said he felt like it had been a good first discussion and that council was off to a great start considering the proposal was not due until April 2022.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.