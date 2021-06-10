NEWBERRY COUNTY — After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Carolina Ag+Art Tour will return to Newberry County this weekend, thanks to the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. The tour will be held Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 13 from 1-5 p.m.

According to the Clemson Extension website, the South Carolina Ag+Art Tour is a free, self-guided tour of farms and markets featuring local artisans at every stop. During the tour, visitors have the opportunity to see first-hand where their food comes from, watch artists in action and purchase their works, enjoy the melodies of local musicians, and learn more about rural life. The tour is the largest free farm and art tour in the nation with over 45,000 visitors participating since 2012.

Clemson Extension began the Ag+Art Tour of South Carolina in 2012. The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce began coordinating the tour of Newberry County in 2017.

“There are 11 counties participating this year. We are excited to feature six farms on this year’s tour. The tour can easily be done in the two-day weekend due to the locations of the farms. Please do note the hours of operation for each location, for some hours vary from the set tour hours at the state level,” said Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce.

The farms this year, described below, will offer a wide range, from alpacas and other livestock to vegetables and wine. Likewise, the artist will be just as interesting, with poets, potters, watercolor artists, and more.

Bowers Farm (279 Ringer Road Pomaria, SC 29126)

“We raise a variety of livestock on the farm, and we are always growing in new ways. We currently have cows, sheep, goats, turkeys, rabbits, ducks, pigs and both meat and egg-producing chickens. All our animals are raised ethically and humanely and enjoy as much time as we can give them out on our green polyculture pastures. We know that as we ensure our animals are healthy, we are ensuring that you and your family will be healthy as well. We are also here to educate people on our farming practices and how people can safely interact with agriculture and the production of the food we eat.”

Farm products: vegetables, livestock – meat, livestock – eggs, timber, value-added products (jam, sauces, beverages, baked goods, etc.).

Hours: Both Saturday (10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.) and Sunday (1:00-5 p.m.)

Available during tour: kid-friendly activities on-site; ready to eat food for purchase on-site (lunch, snacks, etc.); beverages for purchase on-site; and a restroom facility on-site.

Artisans on site:

• 6th Interval Designs – Everett Conaway makes music related art from reclaimed wood.

• CJSTUDIOS – A multi-media artist; very eclectic. Will demonstrate painting or making jewelry, and will have paintings, photography, jewelry and more.

• Country Creations LLC – Carter Heim is an 11-year-old welder that started his craft at the age of eight after being diagnosed with dyslexia. Heim started his art with a welded crab from horseshoes. Heim now makes many different types of welded art from horseshoes.

• A Penny for Your Thoughts – they will have beautiful pieces for your home, children, and everything in between.

Carolina Pride Pastures (1416 SC 34 Pomaria, SC 29126)

“Alpacas, llamas, chickens, and ducks, visit with the herd, purchase handmade alpaca products, take home a dozen duck or chicken eggs, and take plenty of pics.”

Farm products: livestock – eggs; livestock – fiber; value-added products (jam, sauces, beverages, baked goods, etc.).

Hours: Both Saturday (10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.) and Sunday (1:00-5 p.m.)

Available during tour: kid-friendly activities on-site and a restroom facility on-site.

Artisans on site:

• Marlo Wright – Potter.

• Melissa Chappel – Poet.

Enoree River Vineyards and Winery (1656 Dusty Road Newberry, SC 29108)

“Eight-acre vineyard located on 18 acres. Grapes cultivated include: muscadine, black Spanish and recently planted chambourcin in the vineyard. Natural wines produced on site, handcrafted and not enhanced with artificial chemicals. Fruit wines made from 100% fruit. Enjoy wines on our covered deck overlooking the vineyard.”

Farm products: Adult beverages (wine, beer, spirits).

Hours: Both Saturday (10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.) and Sunday (1:00-5 p.m.)

Available during tour: beverages for purchase on-site and a handicap accessible restroom facility on-site.

Artisan on site:

• Hudgins Pottery – visitors can purchase handmade pottery pieces from mugs to bowls to decorative pieces. They have a wheel set up for people to observe how pieces are made.

Lever Farms (5057 SC Hwy 34 Pomaria, SC 29126)

“Lever Farms is a SC Century Farm. Our farm has been in our family since 1897. We offer pick-your-own strawberries and blackberries. Also, we grow a variety of different summer vegetables—tomatoes, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, peppers, green beans, corn and okra. Come and see where your food is grown. Don’t forget your cooler so you can get local milk and fresh eggs. Lever Farms raised pork will be available, too. Our pork sausage recipe has been in our family for over 100 years. It’s the traditional Dutch Fork onion sausage. You can come and see our farm animals, too. You can cool off with a strawberry slushie or enjoy a picnic at our picnic tables.”

Farm products: fruits; vegetables; livestock – meat; livestock – eggs, dairy; value-added products (jam, sauces, beverages, baked goods, etc.); flowers.

Hours: only Saturday (10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.)

Available during the tour: ready to eat food for purchase on-site (lunch, snacks, etc.); beverages for purchase on-site and a restroom facility on-site.

Artisan on site:

• Studio Shultz – Brandy Martin is an abstract acrylic and watercolor artist. Martin will have original works available along with prints, cards, magnets, tote bags, coasters, and other products featuring her art.

Rodgers Heirlooms (2528 Old Dutch Road Little Mountain, SC 29075)

“I am a certified organic seed farm producing seed of heirloom vegetables, flowers and herbs for specialty seed companies. I can demonstrate seed saving techniques and sustainable gardening.”

Farm products: vegetables; livestock – eggs; flowers; heirloom vegetable seeds for sale or trade.

Hours: both Saturday (10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.) and Sunday (1:00-5 p.m.)

Available during tour: garden tour with seed saving at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday; at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Artisan on site:

• Debbie Watford – Landscape painting, visitors will have an opportunity to delve in and create their own masterpieces – using brushes, Q-tips, even fingers to drape vivid colors on canvas. They will also watch the artist create an inviting, vibrant landscape, and hear the story behind the painting. Original pieces of art will be available for purchase – all sizes and prices. She will be painting throughout the day both days.

West Ridge Farm (3535 Wheeland School Road Prosperity, SC 29127)

“We sell grass-fed beef and ‘seed stock’ cattle for other ranchers.”

Hours: both Saturday (10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.) and Sunday (1:00-5 p.m.)

Available during tour: cattle working demo, feeding and walking tours each hour; kid-friendly activities on-site; beverages for purchase on-site.

Ancillary Sites:

​• Carter & Holmes Orchids (629 Mendenhall Road Newberry, SC 29108). Saturday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

• ​Grow Newberry Farmers Market (Memorial Park, Newberry). Saturday 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

• ​Po Dunk Holler (1378 Main Street Little Mountain, SC 29075). Saturday 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00-5:00 p.m.

​• Newberry Arts Center (NAC) (1200 Main Street Newberry, SC 29108). Times TBD.

​• The Newberry Museum (1300 Friend Street Newberry, SC 29108). Saturday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

​• Wicker’s Greenhouse and Nursery (24385 US Hwy 76 Newberry, SC 29108). Saturday 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

“Newberry County has such a rich agricultural heritage, and we look forward to showing all of the visitors, and locals, the plethora of things produced right here. While all aspects of our county’s agriculture are not represented during the tour, the venues featured certainly show some of the diversity of products available here. We are also becoming known as an artist’s hub, so the combination of agriculture and art suits us well,” Long said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.