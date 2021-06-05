LITTLE MOUNTAIN — A total of 85 classic cars, classic trucks and muscle cars participated in this weekend’s Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group’s Cruise-In, held at Little Mountain Unlimited Antiques.

“We had another great turn out at our Cruise-In at Little Mountain Unlimited Antiques. Special thanks to Karen Quinn, owner/operator, for allowing our group to use her business as a cruise-in location. In addition, special thanks to rockauto.com, the detail shop and community sponsors for sponsoring,” said Zeb Reid, president of the group.

Some notable dignitaries at the Cruise-In on May 29 were Gene Teal, Chapin Hall of Fame student-athlete/coach and a member of the Mid-Carolina Boys’ Basketball Hall of Fame. Also, Mayor of Chapin, David W. Knight, was in attendance.

The next scheduled cruise in is June 19 at Sonic, in Newberry. Members and guests are encouraged to dress up in 1970’s attire.