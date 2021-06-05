During the pandemic we all got cozy working and socializing at home and online. Remember rolling out of bed in just enough time to look presentable from the waist up for those early morning Zoom meetings?

Now those moments are just a replay loop on TikTok. However, if you were like me in late 2020 you were wondering, “when will this end? When can I see my friends again?”

If you were me you would call the Newberry Firehouse Convention Center every few months asking when restrictions would be lifted so NYP could start planning their annual Legacy Gala. Well, this past month we had an answer to this question. The time is now!

The Newberry Young Professionals officially have their first TWO in person events in the books. On May 7 we had the pleasure of teaming up with The Newberry Observer and Chamber of Commerce for Business after Hours! Business after Hours was held in conjunction with First Fridays for the month of May and is a monthly networking event hosted by the Chamber for its members. The Newberry Young Professionals assisted with passing out drinks and food. It was so great to see everyone out talking and laughing again. Thank you to Rubi Flores for the amazing food!

On May 16, the Newberry Young Professionals participated in the Community Fun Day at the new Newberry Recreations Park/Gully Washer Splash Park. NYP Board Member Wayne Pratt Jr. was even one of the planners of this event. This was a family-friendly event as a time for the whole community to come together and have fun and fellowship. We were truly blessed to be a part of this event. There were inflatables, a game truck, an ice cream truck and many more activities for the young and young at heart. There were also vendors including Blessed By the Best with their delicious offerings!

The Newberry Young Professionals have a jam-packed year for its members and the community. While we will still have some virtual events like our Professional Development event on June 3 on “How to be Virtually Awesome!” hosted by fellow NYP member Christina Henricks. We will be holding many events for the remainder of 2021 in person. July will bring us our first in-person Happy Hour in over a year and we cannot wait! In the fall you will see the kick-off of our two philanthropy projects HUGS and the Free Little Pantry. Be on the lookout for our donation cauldrons at future in person events!

To kick our HUGS and Free Little Pantry projects off we will have The NYP Legacy Halloween Gala! This year’s gala will be on October 29 at the Newberry Firehouse Convention Center at 7 p.m. Wear your costumes and be prepared for a spooky and fun night! There will be a prize for the best costume, so be prepared! While we will be taking donations for both HUGS and Free Little Pantry leading up to the Gala at all of our in person events, we will be giving our guests a little something extra on gala night for their donations! As always, we will be announcing our 4 Under 40 and Member of the Year at the Gala. There will be food, drinks, games and prizes! This night is always our biggest night of the year and we hope that this year will be no exception as a portion of our proceeds will go to benefit our Free Little Pantry project.

The Free Little Pantry project is our newest philanthropy project this year. The challenges of 2020 made this project a necessity in our community. Everyone deserves access to the basic necessities of life of one being access to food. We are hoping that one day these Free Little Pantry boxes will be self-sustainable as the motto is “Take what you need. Give what you can.” We have a plan of installing little boxes throughout Newberry County that will house shelf sustainable food items for our communities. We know that this is not just a project but it is a movement that we hope that all of Newberry County can get behind. HUGS is our annual philanthropy project where we collect Hats, Underwear, Gloves and Socks (hence HUGS) for the school children of Newberry County that are in need. In 2020, we saw so much community involvement amid the pandemic that in 2021 we are hoping that we can beat last year’s 1,000 donations!

To get more information on how to join, sponsor, volunteer with or donate to the Newberry Young Professionals, our Philanthropy projects, events and Gala please visit our website www.nbyyp.com and follow us on social media.

Danielle Connelly is the treasurer of the Newberry Young Professionals.