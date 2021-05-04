ALA Unit 24 announces Girls State delegates

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24 has announced the delegates from the four local high schools to the 74th Palmetto Girls State program, to be held form June 13-18, 2021.

Girls State 2021 will be virtual this year and each delegate needs to be in attendance from the opening to the closing of the program.

The purpose of Palmetto Girls State is to “educate our youth in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of American citizenship.”

In the mythical state of “Palmetto,” the delegates (also referred to as the citizens of “Palmetto”) organize the cities, counties and the state of “Palmetto” and choose the forms of government and officials for the cities, counties and state.

The following are 2021 delegates chosen by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21:

• Mid-Carolina High School: Josie Blanchard and Emma Wicker.

• Newberry Academy: Madison Rivers.

• Newberry High School: Emily Allen and Jaliyah Sims.

• Whitmire Community School: Angela Baker.