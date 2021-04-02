Food Lion opens new Prosperity store

PROSPERITY — As of Wednesday, March 24, neighbors in Prosperity can nourish their families at their new local Food Lion located at 518 N. Wheeler Ave. The new store will have approximately 75 associates and serve customers daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Food Lion recently completed the acquisition of this location, which was formerly a BI-LO, after announcing its plans last year to acquire 62 BI-LO/Harveys Supermarkets across the Carolinas and Georgia.

“I am extremely excited to open our new Food Lion in Prosperity,” said Jarren Johnson, the store manager, who also previously served as store manager at this location. “I have loved getting to know our neighbors and community in which I serve. I look forward to continuing to serve this community and invite everyone to come see our fresh new look and increased variety throughout the store. It’s going to be wonderful to show off our store to our familiar faces and new friends we hope to make.”

Additionally, neighbors can find an expanded variety of great local South Carolina offerings, such as fresh produce from W.P. Rawl Farms from Pelion, Columbia’s-own Cromer’s Popcorn and Iron City Coffee freshly roasted in Blythewood. A list of additional local vendors with products in the new store can be found at https://www.foodlion.com/in-our-community/local-goodness/south-carolina/.

In another commitment to the community, through Food Lion Feeds – the retailer’s hunger-relief initiative – the chain donated $1,500 to the food pantry at Christian Life Assembly, which is an agency of the Harvest Hope Food Bank. The food pantry will also regularly receive food from the new store to distribute to those in need through Food Lion Feeds’ food rescue program. Food Lion has donated the equivalent of nearly 750 million meals since 2014 to food-insecure neighbors.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ efforts to fight hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves, visit foodlion.com/feeds.