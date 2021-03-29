Council OKs rezoning for subdivision

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council approved the third, and final reading, of an ordinance to rezone 52.9 acres at the intersection of Jollystreet Road and Highway 773, Prosperity.

The rezoning request is to change the existing zoning classifications on this property from Single Family Residential (RS) and Rural (R2) to Single Family Residential (RSM), to permit development of the parcel as a residential subdivision with lots that will be approximately 15,000 sq. ft. in size.

The two zoning districts that comprise this parcel, RS and R2, represent 8.55 acres and 45.55 acres, respectively. Lots in the RS zoning district must be at least 20,000 sq. ft. in size, and the minimum size lot in the R2 zoning district is one acre.

Before members of council voted, they elected to move third reading to after public comments, allowing people to speak on the matter.

Multiple members of the community spoke against the rezoning.

Becky Boland, who lives around the corner from where the rezoning is taking place, told council there was a meeting held Sunday evening at the Jollystreet Community Center in regards to this issue. She gathered signatures from the meeting to show the quantity of people that were there. Between that meeting, and prior to the March 17 council meeting, Boland gathered approximately 82 names.

“I hope all of you that have voted against it will continue to do so, and those of you that have been going for the rezoning will consider changing that vote,” Boland said.

Jimmy Scott, who lives across from the two entrances at the new subdivision, said he is going to be looking at the back of these new houses from his front porch.

“I bought this property to live in the country, under the pretense anyone building houses is going to have an acre,” he said. “I’m not interested in having a subdivision, I moved out of a subdivision. I am concerned about traffic, people coming in, what it is going to do to the value of our homes.”

Mike Satterfield, with Great Southern Holmes, said that Great Southern Homes has tried to do their part.

“We met multiple times and talked through concerns and issues,” he said.

Satterfield said they have worked to address some of those concerns, to include adding buffers, increasing lot size on 20 lots, deed restrictions on mobile homes, etc.

“I know I cannot please everyone in the county, we work hard to try and get there. At the end of the day there is a real need for housing in Newberry County. If county and council wants it, we feel like we can be the guys to do it and do it well,” he said.

Following the public comments, and prior to the vote, Councilperson Todd Johnson told the community he has heard them and council has heard them.

“I had a conversation with a school board member who assured me that the school district would be able to meet the demands. His concern was he had to go out of town to a grocery store to get groceries. The only way we are going to have more grocery stores, only way we are going to build our community, is to build more houses to get more people,” he said. ” I share your concerns on the roads, I think you have valid concerns, certainly roads are going to have to morph and grow over a period of time. I believe the builder has tried to meet and make concessions to be a good neighbor. If we are going to have the infrastructure the people of Newberry County want, including grocery stores and other facilities, we are going to have to have houses.”

Chairperson Henry Livingston said he is proud they have had plenty of opportunities to allow people to speak regarding these topics.

“If you get on Facebook, if we just had a Chick-fil-A, a Cracker Barrel and a grocery store we would probably have a county administrator sitting over here tonight. My point, if we want to meet what people seem to want on Facebook, grocery stores, more dining experiences, more shopping experiences, than we have to have a larger population,” he said.

The third reading was approved 5-2, Johnson, Livingston, Councilperson Mary Arrowood, Councilperson Travis Reeder, Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry voted in favor and Councilperson Nick Shealy and Councilperson Les Hipp voted against.

