Graham Road bridges being replaced

POMARIA — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is beginning construction of two bridge replacements along Graham Road, over Second Creek, in Newberry County, five miles northeast of Pomaria.

The bridge replacements are part of SCDOT’s 10-Year Plan to replace or repair more than 465 aging bridges across the state by 2027.

The existing Graham Road bridges are being closed, and detours will be in effect for the estimated six months of construction. The new bridges will be constructed along the same alignment as the current bridges.

Replacing deteriorating, load-restricted bridges is one of SCDOT’s 10-Year Plan programs, which include repaving aging roads, making rural roads safer, and improving key portions of interstates. SCDOT has tripled its road work during the past several years to improve South Carolina’s roads after more than 30 years of deferred maintenance due to lack of funding.

Motorists can use SCDOT’s 511 Traveler Info 511sc.org to check for road conditions and detours. For more information concerning this project, the public may contact SCDOT Resident Engineer Jeremy Hodges at (864) 889-8031 or HodgesJT@scdot.org.