NEWBERRY — The National Field Hockey Coaches Association announced its 2020 Division II National Academic Squad on March 17.

Out of more than 500 players from over 30 D-II institutions who earned recognition, 20 Newberry players made the list.

The Division II National Academic Squad program honors student athletes who have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or higher through the first semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Representing the Scarlet and Gray are: Olivia Adams, Kelsie Collier, Lily Drury, Carly Ellis, Chantel Gauthier, Maggie Groetsch, Farai Kawonde, Bailee Kelly, Grace Lee, Gwen Lewis, Hailey Moore, Georgia Murphy, Michaella Pirozzi, Marissa Plumer, Sanne Pronk, Erin Robbins, Kyla Smith, Mary Vincent, Caitlin Wassermann and Denelle Williams.

Gauthier and Kawonde are the only Wolves, this year, to win the award all four years.