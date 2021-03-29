Newberry College new opportunity through NetVUE Grant

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has received a $25,000 vocation across the Academy Grant from the Network for Vocation in Undergraduate Education.

The grant will support an ongoing program to integrate two key pieces of the Newberry College mission — meaningful vocation and engaged citizenship.

What’s more, this amount could more than triple with donor support.

“We have a chance to develop and implement some campuswide projects that will help students integrate their entire Newberry experience,” said Dr. Krista E. Hughes, director of the Muller Center at Newberry College. “What is particularly unique and exciting is that NetVUE asked institutions to imagine a four- to five-year project, even though the grant is disbursed across three years. The grant leadership team responded so creatively.”

The grant will fund professional development opportunities for faculty and staff, and the creation of new co-curricular opportunities for students. Campus departments may also choose to apply for ‘mini-grants’ to support student program development. Examples include redesigning internship programs, reimagining introductory courses, or combining classroom learning with civic leadership in a community-based project.

The program even provides for the development of off-site travel courses through grants for faculty who design the courses, and scholarships for students who participate.

NetVUE will issue another $25,000 if Newberry College will match the funds.

“The Newberry College community has a real chance here to literally triple its impact for our students, faculty and staff,” said Whitney Metz, assistant vice president for institutional advancement. “The grant funds, matching funds, and anything raised over the required amount go directly to innovative programs that exemplify the Newberry College experience.”

For more information or if interested in supporting the initiative, contact Metz at Whitney.Metz@newberry.edu, or 803-321-5694.