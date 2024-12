NEWBERRY — Darius Clark, former Newberry College football player, recently signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers, according to Clark’s representation ISA Sports and Entertainment.

This is the first opportunity for Clark in the NFL after playing for the Wolves from 2015-18. He appeared in 43 games, recording 103 rushing attempts for 384 yards, 35 receptions for 264 yards, and five total touchdowns.

Clark becomes the fifth former player since 2014 to sign an NFL contract.