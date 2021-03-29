April Main Street Shop & Dine Night

NEWBERRY — Another Main Street Shop and Dine Night is coming to downtown Newberry. The April 2 event, from 4-9 p.m., will feature a Wine Walk organized by the Newberry Downtown Development Association and live music from roaming performers provided by Newberry Made.

Pedestrians are invited to stroll, shop, and dine along downtown Newberry’s Main Street for this event on the first Friday of the month.

Blocking the road from vehicular traffic allows businesses to take advantage of the extended outdoor space in the downtown district, to assist in alleviating customer concerns surrounding crowded indoor areas during the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors are requested and expected to mask up so all can comfortably and safely enjoy a nice evening strolling through downtown Newberry’s Main Street.

The April event is coinciding downtown retailers’ Spring Open House, as well. Visitors are encouraged to contact any restaurant or business they wish to visit prior to their arrival to make reservations for outdoor dining and share with retailers their excitement for sidewalk shopping.

Vehicular traffic will be blocked along Main Street from 3-9 p.m. To ensure pedestrian safety, all cars parked along Main Street must be removed by 3 p.m. The City of Newberry plans to continue the downtown promotion through the remainder of the 2021 calendar year, on the first Friday of each month.

For more information call 803-321-1015. Follow the City of Newberry on social media @CityofNewberry/@CityofNewberrySC (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn).