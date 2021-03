NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Newberry Police are searching Bachman Chapel and Claude Counts area for Cody Lee Geiger. He is described as white male, 5’6 and 125 pounds.

According to the NCSO, Geiger stole a vehicle on Glenn Street earlier and was seen later walking on Bachman Chapel. The vehicle was recovered in that area. Deputies and police officers are searching the area wit K-9 units.