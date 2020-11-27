NEWBERRY — Jaime Harrison, former S.C. Democratic Party chairman and former U.S. Senate candidate, has endorsed Carlton Kinard for Newberry City Council District Three.

The special election is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1.

“I have known Carlton, and his family, for years as a friend and one of Newberry County’s dedicated servant leaders. I have found him to be fair, of sound judgment, committed and focused on his vision for Newberry County,” said Harrison. “As chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, one of my main initiatives was to help develop the next generation of leadership and talent in the state of South Carolina. This would include all levels of government such as local municipalities, county government, state, and national politics.”

Kinard is a graduate of the James E. Clyburn Political Fellowship. The James E. Clyburn Political Fellowship (Clyburn Fellowship) offers leadership, policy, and campaign training to young professionals living in South Carolina. The Clyburn Fellowship was created to develop and train the next generation of leaders in South Carolina. During this yearlong fellowship, each session was led by experienced and accomplished national and state facilitators. The facilitators were able to help Kinard and his peers explore the concepts and challenges of local, state, and national politics. This includes learning proven campaign strategies and developing skills critical to winning elections. Ultimately, this program shapes members on their way to becoming successful leaders in their own respective communities.

“It is important that we elect and support our young leaders to ensure we keep our small towns, like Newberry, flourishing. Carlton is a proud product of Newberry County School District and Newberry College. He understands that it is vital to retain Newberry’s young homegrown talents so Newberry will be able to look, plan, and move forward as a community,” said Harrison. “I believe Carlton will help Newberry continue its strong positive growth and economic development. He recognizes the need to improve Newberry’s young professional engagement. Which will allow young professionals to be well equipped for the workforce, becoming homeowners, and become more engaged in their communities to promote relationships to get things done.”

“With experience in board governance, educational leadership, project management, strategy/policy development, and community based leadership, Carlton is extremely knowledgeable and will have a broad spectrum of understanding. As a member of the Newberry City Council, Carlton won’t be afraid to ask the tough questions and hold the city accountable for every dollar spent.

“In the end, Carlton will always be thoughtful, transparent, and honest in the decision-making process as your next city councilman. I am proud to endorse my friend Carlton Kinard for Newberry City Council District Three. Please plan to vote on Tuesday, December 1 and vote for Carlton Kinard.”