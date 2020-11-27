ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Ben Hawkins, who attends Milligan University, was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Men’s Swimmer of the Week, the league announced Nov. 16.

Hawkins, who is from Prosperity, is a sophomore at Milligan. Stats shared by the AAC:

• Posted four total wins, including three individual wins.

• Recorded national qualifying marks in the 100 and 200 breaststroke with times of 59.22 and 2:10.63.

• Helped the 400 freestyle relay team win with a time of 3:19.09.

• This is his first weekly honor this season.