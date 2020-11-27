NEWBERRY — Joanna Tincher, Newberry College women’s basketball coach, announced the recent signing of three high school players for the Lady Wolves 2021 recruiting class.

Errika Reid currently plays for Panther Creek High School in Cary, N.C. where she is a three-year letter winner. Reid has served as team captain for the last three years and has been named Triangle Six Athletic Conference Academic All-Conference the previous two seasons. Reid also received the Panther Creek Women’s Varsity Basketball Coaches Award in the 2018-19 season.

“Errika is a dynamic guard that we’ve had our eye on for quite a while,” Tincher said. “She can score at all three levels, lock you down on defense, and has an infectious energy on and off the court. We not only love her versatility, but her willingness to play through contact as well.”

Taylor Spires currently plays for Richard Winn Academy in Winnsboro. In her high school career, Spires has been a three-time All-Region, All-State, and All-Star selection, while also being named to the All-Tournament team twice.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Taylor into the Newberry women’s basketball program,” said Tincher. “Taylor has put in an incredible amount of intentional work over the last couple of years to develop into a well-rounded basketball player. She has outstanding character, is dedicated to excellence in everything she does, and embodies what it means to be a great teammate.”

Tyla Paraha is from Melbourne, Victoria, in Australia. She has had an outstanding career, being a member of the U14 Victorian Southern Cross Challenge (state) and U14 Australian Junior Championships (national) gold medalist teams, as well as a two-time Junior Classic gold medal winner. Paraha has also competed on the international stage, winning the U15 FIBA Oceania bronze medal, as she represented her nation of Samoa. She also became the first female Samoan player in history to make an All-Star Five international team. Paraha has been named in Sam Tomlinson’s Top 20 list among some of the top Australian prospects in the Class of 2021.

“We are extremely excited to announce Tyla’s signing to our program,” said Tincher. “As a true point guard that sees the floor well, (she) can score from all three levels, and absolutely loves harassing opposing ball handlers. She is someone who has a chance to make an immediate impact. She comes from a great family, is a stellar student, and loves the game. We cant wait to get her on campus.”

On this signing class as a whole, Tincher said, “we couldn’t be more excited about adding Errika Reid, Taylor Spires and Tyla Paraha to the Newberry women’s basketball program. Not only are they talented basketball players, but we believe they are a perfect fit for the culture we are continuing to build here at Newberry. Every time we met with the signees and their families it has felt like home. I’m not only excited about the opportunity to coach these young women and watch them grow in their four years, but I’m excited for our supporters and current players and families to get to know them as well.”