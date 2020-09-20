Kindred at Home-Newberry supports local food bank

NEWBERRY — Kindred at Home-Newberry, with their 16-year history of supporting community food banks across the country, will be starting their annual fall food drive.

This year, respecting the safety and well being of employees and the community, Kindred at Home has shifted their focus from collecting non-perishable food donations throughout the community, to an online fundraising drive benefiting Feeding America. With an estimated one in six Americans facing hunger as a result of the pandemic.

Last year, the company collected food and monetary donations equivalent to more than 348,000 meals. This year, to kick-off the food fundraising drive, and in recognition of the increased problem of food insecurity due to the pandemic, Kindred at Home nationally donated $50,000 or the equivalent of more than 550,000 meals.

Locally, employees are encouraged to support their hometown food banks by donating to Feeding America and selecting an area food bank or agency partner. Kindred at Home-Newberry will be supporting the Living Hope Foundation in Newberry.

“Our caregivers often tap into community resources to best serve our patients and their families, so they know firsthand the demand for assistance placed upon food banks, pantries and other charitable organizations,” said Harriet Guy, RN, BSN, Newberry’s Branch Director. “According to Feeding America, nearly 9.5 million senior citizens could face hunger, and many are regularly faced with the difficult choice or buying food or paying for medical care. Ensuring that the most basic component of good health — food, is available for those in need is the right thing to do for a company like Kindred at Home and for the community as a whole.”

Kindred at Home Home Health’s Newberry office is located at 2621 Evans Street in Newberry.