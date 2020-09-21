Mauldin named Coach of the Year by United Soccer Coaches Association

Coach Mike Mauldin was awarded in the small school category, which includes schools A to AAA.

PROSPERITY — Coach Mike Mauldin, head girls soccer coach at Mid-Carolina High School, was selected as the United Soccer Coaches Association South Carolina 2020 High School Coach of the Year for winter and spring seasons.

Mauldin said in order to be named Coach of the Year you must be elected from the members of the United States Coaches Association (a national organization) from your state. He said you also must be a member of the organization.

Mauldin received this honor for “small school” which includes A to AAA schools.

“They use your coaching record and what you’ve done for soccer in that community. For the number of years I’ve been here I’ve increased the numbers, and a big thing for us here is to make sure the girls have fun,” he said.

Mauldin said this is a big honor not only for him, but for his players that he has coached and it is a big honor for the school to be recognized.

“Not only am I happy for me, but I’m happy for the school and the school district, I’m happy to be part of this school district,” he said.

“We are very proud of Coach Mauldin and his Lady Rebels Mid-Carolina High School Soccer Team. Coach Mauldin helped Mid-Carolina High School to the best girls soccer finish in school history in 2019. Coach Mauldin also assists with Mid-Carolina High School varsity/JV volleyball at Mid-Carolina High School,” said Assistant Principal Zeb Reid. “We are very fortunate to have a coach with close to 50 years experience in coaching/teaching working at Mid-Carolina High School.”

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.