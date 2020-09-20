Prayer March to be held Sept. 26

September 20, 2020 Newberry Observer News 0
Staff Report

PROSPERITY — Bethel Baptist Church, 2503 Bethel Church Road, Prosperity, will hold a local Prayer March on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. until noon.

According to a representative from the church, this is being held in support of the National Prayer March 2020 in Washington, D.C. They also said this is not a political event, but rather a time for the community to come together to pray for the country.

In an effort to keep everyone safe, Bethel Baptist will be following COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing and face masks are required.

